Afternoon brief: Video of Coast Guard catching two ships carrying 1,520 crore, and all the latest news

Watch | Coast Guard hunts down, catches two ships carrying 1,520 crore in drugs

Over 200 kgs of heroin worth ₹1,526 crore was recovered by the Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday in an unusual mid-sea drug bust off the coast of Lakshadweep Islands. Read more

'I'm playing for next 3 years at least. Can still contribute in T20 format': India star opens up about his future goals

Head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma have been handed the tricky task of finding the perfect team combination and assigning specific roles to players as India gear up for this year's T20 World Cup. Read more

Tripura BJP MLA draws flak after video of woman washing her feet goes viral

A video where a woman is seen washing the feet of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in Tripura while the latter went to visit a locality in her constituency went viral on social media on Friday. Read more

Dia Mirza accuses Vistara of not helping after her flight gets cancelled: 'We waited inside aircraft for three hours'

Actor Dia Mirza was among several passengers of a Vistara flight, who complained to the airline about the lack of assistance after the flight was cancelled on Friday. Read more

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone goes edgy in mini jacket dress for Vanity Fair X Louis Vuitton dinner party, see pics

Cannes Film Festival 2022: After turning heads with her stunning looks on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone made headlines once again with another edgy look. Read more

