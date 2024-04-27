Afternoon briefing: 'Declare TMC a terror outfit’, demands BJP over Sandeshkhali; Kerala MLA booked for dig at Rahul

West Bengal leader of opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government after several arms and ammunition, including foreign-made revolvers, were recovered from suspended party leader Sheikh Shahjahan's premises in Sandeshkhali, demanding that the ruling party be declared a ‘terrorist outfit’. The Bengal Assembly leader of the Opposition further said that such weapons and explosives are being used in anti-national activities and the party supremo has lost the moral authority to continue as the CM of the state after fostering terrorists like Sheikh. Dig Deeper West Bengal leader of opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government after several arms and ammunition, including foreign-made revolvers, were recovered from suspended party leader Sheikh Shahjahan's premises in Sandeshkhali

In a sign of rising animosity between the Left and Congress in Kerala, an independent MLA supported by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has called Rahul Gandhi a “fourth-grade citizen.” PV Anwar, the LDF-backed legislator, was booked for his remarks on Friday, four days after he targeted the former Congress chief. The case against Anwar was registered on the directions of a magisterial court. The Nilambur MLA has been booked for offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153A (promoting enmity different groups) and section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of People Act. Dig Deeper

‘Betraying the god’: Irani claims Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Ram temple before Amethi poll plunge

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG faces dismissal for sexual harassment: Report

Uttar Pradesh: 95 children, illegally brought from Bihar, rescued

Salman Khan house firing: Look out notice issued against Anmol Bishnoi

Taiwan reports Chinese military activity after Blinken leaves Beijing

Will serve in prison rather than striking deal to enslave Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan

Parasuram Petla’s Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur-starrer The Family Star released in theatres on April 5 and received a lukewarm response. While the film had quite a few cringe-worthy scenes, one in particular sees Vijay’s character, Govardhan, utter a problematic line. After the film was released on Prime Video on April 26, here’s how netizens reacted. In a scene, a goon played by Ravi Babu comes to Govardhan’s house and propositions his sister-in-law in return for the money her husband owes him. While this scene feels straight out of an old-school film, Govardhan uses this opportunity to issue a threat in return. Dig Deeper

A nourishing and balanced breakfast ensures you start your day on a right note. However, finding healthy and hydrating meal options can be a struggle in summer reason. Incorporating summer-friendly veggies and fruits like cucumber, watermelon, buttermilk, curd, lemon, bananas, coconut water, tomato, avocado, berries, Greek yoghurt in your meals can keep your stomach cool and digestive issues at bay. Sandwiches being versatile and handy can come to your rescue as the scorching summer heat comes beating down. There are endless variants of summer sandwiches that you can try making with avocado, tomato, cucumber, mango and a variety of other seasonal stuffing. Dig Deeper