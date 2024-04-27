‘Betraying the god’: Irani claims Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Ram temple before Amethi poll plunge

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his anticipated visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple ahead of his possible visit to Amethi, saying that those who questioned the existence of Lord Ram are now visiting Ram Mandir during the elections for seeking votes, which is nothing but betraying the god. Union minister Smriti Irani (File)

Irani, who is seeking re-election from Amethi, claimed that the Congress' "Shehzade" rejected the invitation to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony but for seeking votes, they are visiting the temple.

"It has been said to us that after Wayanad's voting today, the Congress candidate will arrive here, but first he will visit Ram temple. They rejected the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony, now they will go to the temple as they think that this might get them votes, which means now they will go to betray god as well," Irani said.

The union minister further took a dig at Wayanad MP while questioning his loyalty to Amethi, saying that he talks about having a deep connection with Amethi but claims Wayanad is 'his home' when it comes to elections.

"...They talked about relations here (in Amethi) and they went to Wayanad. While filing a nomination there he (Rahul Gandhi) declared Wayanad 'his home', we have seen people changing colours, but for the first time changing families is being witnessed. You all know that your one vote to Lotus (BJP party symbol) on May 25 will lead to a free ration...Congress has declared that across the nation people's wealth will be calculated," she added.



Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, once considered a bastion of the Gandhi family. Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were elected from this seat.

When asked whether he would contest from Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra said,"The voice is coming from the entire country. They want me to get into active politics as I have always been among the people of the country. People always want me to be there in their region. I have campaigned there (Amethi) since 1999. Smriti Irani, the sitting MP from hasn't fulfilled her promises."

The top Congress leadership is slated to discuss and finalise the party candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats, including Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday evening. The Congress has so far announced candidates for 317 Lok Sabha seats.

Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.