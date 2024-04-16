Robert Vadra on political plunge, contesting from Amethi: ‘If Congress feels…’

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has hinted at his entry into active politics by contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at Banke Bihari Temple, in Vrindavan(PTI)

He said that the people of Amethi, once considered the bastion of Congress until 2019, want him to represent them, though the final decision would be taken by the senior leadership.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Vadra said that if the party considers him, he won't hesitate as the people have always strengthened him while working for them.

"As far as my role in active politics is concerned, people have always strengthened me when I have worked for them...The country wants me to be in active politics. If the Congress party feels that I can bring a change, I will come into active politics. It is not necessary that I will contest from Amethi, I can also contest from Moradabad and Haryana " news agency ANI quoted Vadra as saying.

Vadra slammed the BJP, accusing the ruling party of using him as a political tool and a soft target for being related to the Gandhi family.

"...I have stayed away from politics, but different political parties wanted to pull me into politics and used tactics to trouble me. I have always been treated as a political tool and a soft target for being connected to the Gandhi family...People have felt that I should give them an answer not as a businessman but as an MP inside the Parliament...You will see whenever elections approach, my name is being used," he said.

Accusing the BJP of being a party doing "politics of discrimination", Vadra said calling the Congress anti-Sanatan is the BJP's own way of publicity. His entire family is secular and away from discrimination, he said.

"It is my thinking that we should remain secular and stay away from the politics of religion. PM Modi should take up people's issues and think about how we can move towards progress. My family is secular and it always thinks about a secular country," Vadra added.

Assuring the victory of the INDIA bloc, he said that the alliance is going to win with a huge margin and a secular government would be formed in the country.

"The new alliance that has been formed will be kept strong. Because our thinking is to strengthen the country. In the coming time, we will form a secular government in the country. Will keep the country secular," he said.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidates from Amethi and Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, and the BJP leader is seeking re-election from this consistency.

Elections 2024

The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and culminating on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1. Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

(With inputs from agencies)