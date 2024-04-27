Uttar Pradesh: 95 children, illegally brought from Bihar, rescued

The Uttar Pradesh Child Commission rescued 95 children on Friday who were allegedly being illegally taken from Bihar to UP. This incident underscores the alarming issue of child trafficking. The rescued children were between the ages of 4 and 12. (ANI/X)

Chairperson of the Ayodhya Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Sarvesh Awasthi stated that upon receiving information from UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi, the CWC members intervened and rescued the children.

“At around 9 am, UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi called and said that from Bihar, minor children are being transported to Saharanpur illegally and that they're were in Gorakhpur and will go via Ayodhya. We rescued the children and they were given food and medical assistance,” he said to news agency ANI.

Awasthi added that the rescued children were between the ages of 4 and 12.

“Those people who brought the children had no consent letters from parents. Children are between the age of 4-12 and most of them said they didn't know where they were being taken. Parents are being contacted and children will be handed over once they arrive. There were a total of 95 children,” he said.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission in Gorakhpur rescued a children's group from Bihar, who were allegedly being sent to madrasas across different states.

The state children's panel was acting on the request of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in a post on X, “Innocent children who were being sent to madrasas in other states from Bihar have been rescued in Gorakhpur with the help of Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission on the instructions of @NCPCR. The Constitution of India has given the right to education to every child. It is compulsory for every child to go to school. In such a situation, taking poor children to other states and keeping them in madrasas to earn donations on the basis of religion is a violation of the Constitution.”