 Uttar Pradesh: 95 children, illegally brought from Bihar, rescued | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttar Pradesh: 95 children, illegally brought from Bihar, rescued

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2024 10:14 AM IST

Upon receiving information from UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi, the CWC members intervened and rescued the children.

The Uttar Pradesh Child Commission rescued 95 children on Friday who were allegedly being illegally taken from Bihar to UP. This incident underscores the alarming issue of child trafficking.

The rescued children were between the ages of 4 and 12. (ANI/X)
The rescued children were between the ages of 4 and 12. (ANI/X)

Chairperson of the Ayodhya Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Sarvesh Awasthi stated that upon receiving information from UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi, the CWC members intervened and rescued the children.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“At around 9 am, UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi called and said that from Bihar, minor children are being transported to Saharanpur illegally and that they're were in Gorakhpur and will go via Ayodhya. We rescued the children and they were given food and medical assistance,” he said to news agency ANI.

Read Here: Child trafficking racket busted; six held in Wakad

Awasthi added that the rescued children were between the ages of 4 and 12.

“Those people who brought the children had no consent letters from parents. Children are between the age of 4-12 and most of them said they didn't know where they were being taken. Parents are being contacted and children will be handed over once they arrive. There were a total of 95 children,” he said.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission in Gorakhpur rescued a children's group from Bihar, who were allegedly being sent to madrasas across different states.

Read Here: CBI busts human trafficking network involved in buying, selling infants

The state children's panel was acting on the request of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in a post on X, “Innocent children who were being sent to madrasas in other states from Bihar have been rescued in Gorakhpur with the help of Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission on the instructions of @NCPCR. The Constitution of India has given the right to education to every child. It is compulsory for every child to go to school. In such a situation, taking poor children to other states and keeping them in madrasas to earn donations on the basis of religion is a violation of the Constitution.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Uttar Pradesh: 95 children, illegally brought from Bihar, rescued
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On