Child trafficking racket busted; six held in Wakad

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 14, 2024 06:32 AM IST

PUNE Wakad police have arrested six women in a child trafficking case in Kalewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad city on Friday.

Police said, they got a tip-off about a gang of women visiting Jagtap dairy area for the sale of an infant.

Accordingly, police laid that trap and questioned the women who stepped out from two auto rickshaws. As they failed to provide satisfactory answers they were detained.

The accused have been identified as Saida Bhimrao Kamble (35) from Shivajinagar; Supriya Sharad Waghmare (39) from Dhankawadi; Lalita Dattatreya Giri Gosavi (45) from Yerawada; Afarin Danesh Sheikh (25) from Hadapsar; Amrin Rahid Sayyad (32) from Yerawada and Asma Javed Sheikh (30) from Hadapsar.

During investigation police recovered conversations about the deal and they had also shared photos of the infants.

The women were involved in five such cases in the past, said police.

Police said, “Accused were professionally targeting parents from poor family and convinced them to sell their child in order to get money.’’

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections of 370 (3) and (4) of the Indian Penal Code and accused were granted police custody till April 16.

