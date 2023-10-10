Afternoon briefing: SC's notice on Delhi pollution, Israeli dad saw video of family held hostage; all latest news

Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on steps being taken to control air pollution in and around Delhi. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, regarding problem of air pollution during winters and also about crop residue burning. The bench noted the amicus has flagged the "serious problem" of air pollution with the winters approaching as well as crop residue burning and she has submitted that these issues are before the CAQM. "We call upon the CAQM to submit urgently a report as to the steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital," the bench said. Dig Deeper

The bench noted the amicus has flagged the "serious problem" of air pollution with the winters approaching.(HT File)

Yoni Asher is back at his home in central Israel after his countless bids to get assistance from authorities to rescue his wife, mother-in-law and two children who, he suspects, were abducted by Hamas militants when they launched a surprise assault on Saturday. Asher’s wife, Doron Asher Katz, 34, was visiting her mother in the community Nir Oz near the border with their two young daughters when Hamas attacked. "She told me the terrorists are in the house," Asher told news agency Reuters. Then the call got cut off. Later on, he located her mobile phone through her Google account. Its location was Khan Younis, a city in Gaza. He then saw a TikTok video that spread on social media of them being taken to Gaza. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Delhi Police summon Gehlot’s OSD for interrogation in phone tapping case. Dig Deeper

Mahua Moitra on FT's proposed story: ‘We are all Soros agents, but for Adani…’. Dig Deeper

‘Not beyond India's capacity’: UNGA president on bid for permanent UNSC seat. Dig Deeper

India News

Setback for Mohammed Azharuddin as SC declines his plea to run for HCA presidency. Dig Deeper

In post-Mulayam era, SP sheds ‘anti-Cong tag’ to pursue national ambition. Dig Deeper

Central team completes drought assessment review, relief expected soon: Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

At least 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants found around Gaza strip: Israeli army. Dig Deeper

Myanmar military not responsible for artillery strike on refugee camp in Kachin: Junta spokesperson tells local media. Dig Deeper

Israeli man recalls how Hamas ‘kidnapped’ wife, two daughters: ‘…then call got cut off’. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The veteran actor and evergreen diva of Bollywood, Rekha, turns 69 today. The actor made an everlasting mark with her performances in films like Silsila, Umrao Jaan, Khoobsurat, Khoon Bhari Maang, Aastha and more. However, her undeniable sartorial prowess in traditional silhouettes has inspired generations. Now in her late 60s, Rekha has continued to immerse herself in the finest the fashion world has to offer. While recognised for her signature Kanjeevarams, the star has served incredible and unforgettable fashion moments. So, today, on her birthday, we decided to round up some of Rekha's iconic looks (including sarees) that we love from her red-carpet appearances and movies. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

After missing India's first two matches of the World Cup 2023 against Australia and Afghanistan, it now appears that Shubman Gill is set to sit out of the high-octane Pakistan clash on Saturday as the batter continues to recover from dengue. On Monday, the BCCI, for the first time, addressed Gill's condition, released a statement saying that the 24-year-old did not travel with the team to Delhi, where India will play Afghanistan on Wednesday. He was later hospitalised in Chennai following a dip in his platelet count but was subsequently released on Monday evening. Gill however remains a doubtful starter for the marquee World Cup clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

