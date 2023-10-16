Afternoon briefing: Shocking details of Muslim boy's murder in US; NewsClick editor moves SC, and all the latest news
The six-year-old Muslim boy was stabbed as many as 26 times by his landlord, in what US President Joe Biden described as a “horrific act of hate”, in Illinois allegedly as a response to the deadly war between Israel and Hamas. His 32-year-old mother was also wounded but is expected to survive, the Will County sheriff's office said in a statement. Dig deeper
More on Muslim boy's stabbing in Illinois: ‘No place in America for hate against anyone,’ President Joe Biden condemns murder of 6-year-old Illinois boy
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi high court order dismissing their plea against arrest in the UAPA case. The Supreme Court asked Purkayastha's counsel Kapil Sibal to circulate papers and said it would decide on its hearing. Dig deeper
More on NewsClick raids: HC rejects NewsClick founder’s plea against arrest under UAPA
CBI to probe against NewsClick over foreign fund rules violation, searches on
The Latest News
India's wholesale inflation stays in negative zone for sixth month. Dig deeper
Supreme Court reserves verdict on woman's plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy. Dig deeper
India News
School bus conductor held for allegedly sexually assaulting KG student in Bikaner. Dig deeper
Congress may offer 10gm of gold, ₹1L to women for marriage in Telangana. Dig deeper
Global Matters
What majority of Americans think about Israel-Hamas war? Survey details. Dig deeper
What Vladimir Putin's visit to China means for Russia. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
With Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashing Pakistan in the blockbuster clash between the traditional rivals at the ICC World Cup 2023, former India opener Gautam Gambhir issued an interesting statement about the prospect of the Men In Blue playing bilateral series against Babar Azam's men. Rohit and Co. hammered Pakistan in match No.12 of the ICC World Cup to extend their winning run to three games in the showpiece event. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
On Monday, Parineeti Chopra took off to the Maldives and clarified she is not on a honeymoon with her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Sharing glimpses from her trip, she said it's an all-girls’ trip. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
The Grand Finale of the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) saw Bibhu Mohapatra present his latest collection. The New York-based designer centred the theme of his show around the legendary muses of the House of Lakme, including Bipasha Basu, the current face of Lakme Ananya Panday, Lisa Haydon, Carol Maria Gracias, Simone Singh, Vipasha Agarwal, Alicia Kaur, Kirandeep Chahal, and Shimona Nath. Dig deeper
- Topics
- Illinois