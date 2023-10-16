Afternoon briefing: Shocking details of Muslim boy's murder in US; NewsClick editor moves SC, and all the latest news

The six-year-old Muslim boy was stabbed as many as 26 times by his landlord, in what US President Joe Biden described as a “horrific act of hate”, in Illinois allegedly as a response to the deadly war between Israel and Hamas. His 32-year-old mother was also wounded but is expected to survive, the Will County sheriff's office said in a statement. Dig deeper Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, a Muslim boy who according to police was stabbed to death in an attack that targeted him and his mother for their religion and as a response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, poses in an undated family photograph.(REUTERS)

More on Muslim boy's stabbing in Illinois: ‘No place in America for hate against anyone,’ President Joe Biden condemns murder of 6-year-old Illinois boy

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi high court order dismissing their plea against arrest in the UAPA case. The Supreme Court asked Purkayastha's counsel Kapil Sibal to circulate papers and said it would decide on its hearing. Dig deeper

More on NewsClick raids: HC rejects NewsClick founder’s plea against arrest under UAPA

The Latest News

India's wholesale inflation stays in negative zone for sixth month. Dig deeper

Supreme Court reserves verdict on woman's plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy. Dig deeper

India News

School bus conductor held for allegedly sexually assaulting KG student in Bikaner. Dig deeper

Congress may offer 10gm of gold, ₹1L to women for marriage in Telangana. Dig deeper

Global Matters

What majority of Americans think about Israel-Hamas war? Survey details. Dig deeper

What Vladimir Putin's visit to China means for Russia. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

With Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashing Pakistan in the blockbuster clash between the traditional rivals at the ICC World Cup 2023, former India opener Gautam Gambhir issued an interesting statement about the prospect of the Men In Blue playing bilateral series against Babar Azam's men. Rohit and Co. hammered Pakistan in match No.12 of the ICC World Cup to extend their winning run to three games in the showpiece event. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra took off to the Maldives and clarified she is not on a honeymoon with her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Sharing glimpses from her trip, she said it's an all-girls’ trip. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Grand Finale of the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) saw Bibhu Mohapatra present his latest collection. The New York-based designer centred the theme of his show around the legendary muses of the House of Lakme, including Bipasha Basu, the current face of Lakme Ananya Panday, Lisa Haydon, Carol Maria Gracias, Simone Singh, Vipasha Agarwal, Alicia Kaur, Kirandeep Chahal, and Shimona Nath. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail