School bus conductor held for allegedly sexually assaulting KG student in Bikaner

The Rajasthan police has arrested a bus conductor on the charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year old kindergarten (KG) student in Bikaner. The girl’s mother lodged a police complaint after her daughter narrated the ordeal to her a few days ago. (Representative Image)

Bikaner superintendent of police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam said the conductor was known to the girl as he was the driver of the bus of the play school, where the girl was studying earlier. The police also found a photo of the girl in the mobile phone of the accused, captured about a year ago during her play school time, he added.

Gautam said that the girl’s mother complained to the police after her daughter narrated the ordeal to her a few days ago. The parents also complained to the school administration and the school administration fired the conductor. The police will recommend a lawful action against the school administration, the SP said.

However, the accused has been sent to judicial custody until further orders on Sunday, the police are also probing the role of a lady conductor and the driver of the bus. A case under section 5/6 and 9/10 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Deputy superintendent of police, Shalini Bajaj has been assigned to conduct the investigation.

