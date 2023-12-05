Afternoon briefing: TMC MP on ethics panel report, Sanjay Raut clarifies on INDIA bloc meet; all latest news

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the meeting by the Opposition's INDIA bloc, scheduled for tomorrow, was “not called in a hurry” and that it was planned “even before the declaration of (assembly) election results.” His statement came after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced skipping the meeting, claiming that she was not made aware of it in advance. "This meeting was not called in a hurry. Even before the declaration of election results, this meeting was being planned...Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Uddhav Thackeray about the meeting 2 days before the election results were announced...Uddhav Thackeray will reach Delhi tomorrow and take part in the meeting," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said. Earlier, while addressing the media, CM Banerjee said she would have rescheduled her itinerary if she had the information about the meeting. "I have got no information so I kept a programme in North Bengal. If we had the information, we wouldn't have scheduled those programmes. We would have definitely gone (for the meeting), but we have not received any information," she said. Dig Deeper

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra (HT Photo / Rahul Singh)

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said she was not sure if the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report on her in the alleged ‘cash-for-query’ case would be placed or not in Parliament. "Let's see, I don't know whether they will place it or not," Moitra, who reached Parliament on Day 2 of the winter session told reporters. Parliamentary sources said the report of the ethics committee on the expulsion of Moitra from the Lok Sabha was expected to be tabled in the House on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee, chaired by BJP member Vinod Sonkar, had adopted its report at a meeting on November 9, recommending Moitra's expulsion from the lower house over the cash-for-query allegation. On Monday, Opposition members demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the report, recommending the expulsion of the TMC member, before any decision was taken on the matter. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

‘EVM bogey’ vs ‘professional hacker’: BJP, Opposition at odds after assembly poll results. Dig Deeper

PM Modi's dig at 'anti-BJP forces' after Congress defeat: ‘Many more meltdowns ahead’. Dig Deeper

Chennai Airport resumes operation after brief Cyclone Michaung shutdown. Dig Deeper

India News

Nitish Kumar not to attend INDIA bloc meet as JD-U calls for fresh strategy. Dig Deeper

ED conducts raids as it begins money laundering probe against Bishnoi gang. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

H-1B pilot for US domestic visa to be limited to principal applicants and not for dependents. Dig Deeper

Zelenskyy to address US senators as White House pushes Congress to support Ukraine. Dig Deeper

Pakistan: Four children among five injured in Peshawar blast. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known for playing Fredericks on hit Sony TV show CID has passed away. His co-star Dayanand Shetty confirmed the same to Indian Express. He said, “Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am.” The actor was receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital. His last rites will be performed at Daulat Nagar Crematorium, Borivali East. Earlier last week, there were reports that Dinesh had suffered a heard attack. Dayanand Shetty had cleared the rumours and said that Dinesh was suffering from liver damage, not heart attack. Dayanand Shetty, who played the character of Daya in CID, said, "Firstly, it wasn't a heart attack, it was liver damage, because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad. For the last two days, he has been very critical. Today morning (Sunday) also I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon." Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

