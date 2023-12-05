Ethics committee report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in Parliament today? Watch TMC MP's reply

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said she was not sure if the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report on her in the alleged ‘cash-for-query’ case would be placed or not in Parliament. TMC MP Mahua Moitra on the first day of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, (PTI)

"Let's see, I don't know whether they will place it or not," Moitra, who reached Parliament on Day 2 of the winter session told reporters.

Parliamentary sources said the report of the ethics committee on the expulsion of Moitra from the Lok Sabha was expected to be tabled in the House on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee, chaired by BJP member Vinod Sonkar, had adopted its report at a meeting on November 9, recommending Moitra's expulsion from the lower house over the cash-for-query allegation.

On Monday, Opposition members demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the report, recommending the expulsion of the TMC member, before any decision was taken on the matter.

The opposition members made the demand during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to finalise the agenda for the House this week.

The report was listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha on Monday, but the agenda item was not taken up by the presiding officer, raising questions over the continuance of Moitra as a parliamentarian.

The Business Advisory Committee also decided to allot 12 hours for discussion on the three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws. It also decided to allocate three hours for discussion on the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill.

Six members of the panel, including Congress member Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party, voted in favour of the report. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

The opposition members termed the report a "fixed match" and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a "shred of evidence".

Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Moitra said that Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay asked the presiding officer as to why the report of the ethics committee was not tabled in the Lok Sabha. She said Congress' K Suresh and RSP's NK Premachandran also raised the same question but there was no reply.

Later, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that for reasons best known to the committee, the report has not been tabled. He said there would have been some reason which "forced them" not to table the report on Monday.

"I think today or tomorrow, someday it will be tabled," he said outside the Parliament House.

Moitra said she will comment on the report when it is tabled.

"They printed it as item number five. I don't know much about Parliament procedure, they know everything... As far as I know, if it is item number five, it should be read at least ... Let's see when they bring it," Moitra said.

Backing Moitra over the issue, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji said, "Yes, she is being harassed because the allegations against her haven't been proven. The kind of questions that have been asked of a woman candidate are objectionable too...This matter has been unnecessarily escalated...As far as IP address and password is concerned, there are no such rules. Had there been rules and she would have broken them, then action could have been taken."

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 22.

BJP MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said the manner in which the section on Question Hour was shared - law will take its own course. “There is freedom of speech for everyone in democracy but violating the confidentiality of one's country is not correct,” she said.