Home / India News / Agnipath protests: Mob damages buses in Firozabad
india news

Agnipath protests: Mob damages buses in Firozabad

Protests against the scheme were reported from Shikohabad in the Firozabad district on Thursday as well and disrupted the traffic on the Agra-Jaipur and Agra-Delhi national highways
(HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 12:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

A group of people protesting against the short-term recruitment of soldiers in the defence services under the Agnipath scheme damaged at least three Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses on Friday along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Police said that the windscreens of the buses were damaged before they rushed to the scene. “A handful of youths near village Sangai Kharedia in the Firozabad district damaged the buses using sticks and batons at 5 am,” said senior police superintendent Ashish Tiwari. He added that the situation is normal and traffic was plying as usual on the expressway. “Police are undertaking legal proceedings.”

Protests against the scheme were reported from Shikohabad in the Firozabad district on Thursday as well and disrupted the traffic on the Agra-Jaipur and Agra-Delhi national highways.

Fresh protesters were held on Friday across the country even as the government late on Thursday granted a two-year age relaxation under the scheme through a one-time waiver to assuage the anger over it after at least 180 people were injured in protests across seven states on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out