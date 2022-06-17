Agnipath stir rages on: Trains burnt, several hit; 1 dies in Telangana | Top points

Protests by armed forces aspirants against the Centre's military recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’ intensified on Friday in several parts across the country. Incidents of violence were reported from more than 10 states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

On Friday, the agitation against the scheme saw one person succumbing to his injuries in Telangana's Secunderabad.

The Agnipath scheme was unveiled to recruit people between the age group of 17.5 and 21 years into the military service of their choice for four years. However, amid widespread agitation, the Centre on Thursday night extended the upper age limit to 23 years – a waiver to be applicable only for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022.

Here are the latest updates on the raging protests over the Centre’s latest recruitment model:

> Railways officials said coaches of at least seven trains have so far been set ablaze by protestors. Coaches of three running trains in the East-Central Railway and one empty rake in Kulharia, in the same zone, were damaged by protestors, they added. The Railways said over 300 trains have been affected, while another 200 trains cancelled due to protests against the scheme.

> The Delhi Police said a few people came on the Wazirabad road near the Khas Flyover towards Bhajanpura in protest against the Agnipath scheme, and tried to block traffic. “In the process, the windscreen of a minibus was damaged as someone from the gathering pelted stones towards the bus,” police said, adding a case has been registered against the miscreants.

> In neighbouring Haryana, violent protests were seen in Hisar, Narnaul, Fatehabad and Jhajjar. In Gurugram, authorities have barred gatherings of over four people. Internet services suspended in Mahendragarh district for 24 hours.

> In Telangana capital Hyderabad, metro rail services were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure amid protests in the city. At least one person died earlier in the day at the Secunderabad railway station after police opened fire to control a mob. “The general railway police (GRP) forces were forced to open fire at the mob after lathi-charge and tear gas shells failed to bring the protests under control,” a senior official told Hindustan Times.

> Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi, whose house in Bettiah district was attacked by protesters earlier in the day, came out in support of the Agnipath scheme and accused opposition parties of 'misleading students', adding their goons were destroying public property.

> The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), allies in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, called the Agnipath scheme a cruel joke on the jobless youth of India.

> Admiral Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval staff, said protests were happening due to misinformation and misunderstanding of the scheme. “I didn't anticipate any protests like this. We worked on the Agnipath scheme for almost a year and a half… It's the single biggest Human Resources Management transformation in the Indian military,” Admiral Kumar told news agency ANI.

