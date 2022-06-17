Agnipath recruitment scheme protests LIVE: Trains, buses damaged in UP
Agnipath recruitment scheme protests LIVE: The protests against the new defence recruitment scheme continues across the country. The violent protests which erupted in parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Thursday continued on Friday. Two trains were torched at Samastipur and Lakhisarai in Bihar by the armed forces aspirants.
The protests come hours after the defence ministry announced a one-time waiver for the upper-age limit of the recruits from 21 to 23. The opposition has targeted the Centre over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the scheme, tweeting “No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army.”
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 17, 2022 10:09 AM IST
Security enhanced on 165 kilometres long track linking Agra with Noida
After buses damaged on Agra Lucknow Express Way on Friday morning, security enhanced on Yamuna Express Way, a 165 kilometer long fast track linking Agra with NOIDA. Mathura police positioned at varied locations
-
Jun 17, 2022 10:09 AM IST
Bihar: 3 bogies of Darbhanga-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express set on fire at Samastipur railway station
Three bogies of Darbhanga New Delhi Sampark Kranti express set on fire at the outer of Samastipur railway station
-
Jun 17, 2022 10:02 AM IST
UP: Railway police on alert at Mainpuri railway station
Railway police force on alert at Mainpuri railway station after security stepped up in view of trains being targeted by protesters protesting against the Agnipath scheme.
-
Jun 17, 2022 09:58 AM IST
UP: Roadways bus damaged by protesters on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
A UP Roadways bus damaged by students on Agra Lucknow Express Way within limits of Matsena police station in Firozabad district protesting against new recruitment scheme for Indian armed forces.
-
Jun 17, 2022 09:46 AM IST
UP: Protesters torch empty isolated train in Ballia
Some students tried to break the window panes and set fire to an empty isolated train in Ballia railway station. The attempts to douse the flames are underway, Ballia SP RK Nayyar told ANI. Full report
-
Jun 17, 2022 09:42 AM IST
PM Modi betrayed the country's youth by announcing Agnipath scheme, alleges AAP
The AAP alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "betrayed" the country's youth with the announcement of ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, and demanded that the decision be withdrawn, ANI reported. "The Agnipath scheme for army recruitment is a clear betrayal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 20 crore youth of the country. The government has stabbed the youth of the country in their back," AAP MP Sanjay Singh charged.
-
Jun 17, 2022 09:36 AM IST
‘4-year service too short…': Amarinder suggests reviewing Agnipath scheme
Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh has suggested reviewing the 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in defence forces saying "it will dilute the long-existing distinct ethos of regiments." Captain Amarinder Singh, an ex-serviceman, said that "four-year service is too short for a soldier." He wondered why the government of India needed to make such radical changes in the recruitment policy, which has been working so well for the country for so many years."Hiring soldiers for four years, with effective service of three years, is not at all militarily a good idea," ANI quoted the former chief minister.
-
Jun 17, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Haryana: Mobile internet services suspended in Ballabhgarh: Report
Haryana government on Thursday evening ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services all SMS services (including bulk SMS, excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of any kind of rumours, ANI reports
-
Jun 17, 2022 09:23 AM IST
Himachal CM welcomes Agnipath scheme, slams opposition
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday hailed the Centre's decision to approve the 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Armed Forces. The Chief Minister also questioned the Opposition for opposing the scheme. "I welcome the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Agnipath scheme. The Opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, politicising it, is not appropriate. It will be an opportunity for the youth across the nation," the Chief Minister told ANI on Thursday.
-
Jun 17, 2022 09:18 AM IST
Bihar: Two bogies of Saharsa Darbhanga passenger train also set ablaze in Supaul
Two bogies of Saharsa Darbhanga passenger train also set ablaze in Supaul
-
Jun 17, 2022 09:06 AM IST
Massive crowd at Ballia railway station to protest against Agnipath scheme
Massive crowd gathers at the Ballia railway station in Uttar Pradesh to protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The district magistrate Saumya Agarwal says forces have been deployed at the railway station since morning.
-
Jun 17, 2022 08:52 AM IST
CPI MP urges PM Modi to reconsider Agnipath scheme
Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the Agnipath recruitment scheme. In his letter, the MP has raised several concerns, calling the scheme unfair to the youth from rural areas.
Additional police forces deployed in Prayagraj ahead of Friday prayers
Mob vandalises train in UP’s Ballia during protest over Agnipath scheme
Protests continue against Agnipath scheme in Bihar for 3rd day, train set afire
India sees over 12,000 Covid cases for 2nd straight day. Updates here
- According to the health ministry data, the country's total number of active cases currently stands at 63,063 - accounting for 0.13 per cent of the total cases.
UN report flags nearly 50 lakhs displaced in India due to climate change
Morning brief: Congress MPs spar over Agnipath scheme, and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Agnipath recruitment scheme protests LIVE: Trains, buses damaged in UP
SC stays order directing Bajaj Allianz to clear farmers’ compensation claims
Purosangue, first-ever Ferrari SUV, confirmed for September debut
- Ferrari Purosangue will have a V12 engine at its core but the specifications have not yet been revealed.
Congress MPs spar over Agnipath scheme: ‘when running around in your knickers…’
- Congress MP Manish Tewari said the new Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces was a much-needed reform in the right direction.
'Glad to see BJP publicly condemns offensive comments on Prophet’: US
Agnipath stir continues on Day 3, train coaches set on fire in Bihar: 10 points
Agnipath scheme: Yogi urges youth not to get ‘misled’. RLD chief has a question
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Agnipath scheme will provide a new dimension to their lives along with a “golden foundation”.
LIVE: Govt tries to allay concerns on Agnipath amid raging protests
- Breaking news updates June 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.