Agnipath recruitment scheme protests LIVE: Trains, buses damaged in UP

Agnipath recruitment scheme protests LIVE: The protests against the new defence recruitment scheme continues across the country. The violent protests which erupted in parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Thursday continued on Friday. Two trains were torched at Samastipur and Lakhisarai in Bihar by the armed forces aspirants.

The protests come hours after the defence ministry announced a one-time waiver for the upper-age limit of the recruits from 21 to 23. The opposition has targeted the Centre over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the scheme, tweeting “No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army.”