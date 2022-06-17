Agnipath protests: Gatherings barred in Gurugram

Authorities barred the gathering of over four people in Gurugram on Friday to prevent protests against the Agnipath scheme for the short-term recruitment of soldiers in the defence services.

District magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav issued orders in this regard as violent protests against the scheme continued for a second day on Friday at separate places in the country.

In his order, Yadav said protests were likely against the new scheme in Haryana, including Gurugram. Yadav said crowds were likely to gather at railway stations, bus stands, markets, national highways, etc in Gurugram and disturb the maintenance of law and order.

The order came after protests were reported from Haryana’s Narnaul district against the scheme on Friday. On Thursday, traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur highway was disrupted as a protest was held near Bilaspur Chowk in Gurugram.

Stones were thrown at the district magistrate’s office in Palwal on Thursday and forced police to open fire in the air to disperse the protestors.