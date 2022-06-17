‘Agnipath’ protests reach West Bengal; Kolkata, Siliguri, Purulia report unrest
The wave of protests against the Centre’s new tri-service recruitment scheme – ‘Agnipath’ – on Friday reached West Bengal when aspiring youths took out rallies and blocked trains in multiple areas. There were, however, no reports of any violent incidents such as stone-pelting or arson, the police said.
At Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, protestors blocked railway tracks for more than an hour. Some youths also staged protests outside the house of Union minister of state for ports and shipping Shantanu Thakur in Thakurnagar.
“Railway lines were blocked from around 8 am till 9:15 am. Services were disrupted in Sealdah Bongaon section,” said a spokesperson of the Eastern Railway.
In north Bengal’s Siliguri, the second most important city in the state after Kolkata, a few hundred youths from adjoining districts brought out a rally at the Venus crossing in the heart of the city.
They first assembled at Salugara and started marching towards Sevoke Road. Tyres were set on fire in the middle of the roads. The police, however, intervened to disperse the protestors. None were arrested.
“We demand that the army should recruit us following old norms. We would serve the nation for four years under the new recruitment scheme. Then what? There is no guarantee of a permanent career under the new scheme,” said Sujoy Dhar, a protestor in Siliguri.
A section of protestors attempted to enter the New Jalpaiguri station near Siliguri, a sight quite common in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana in the wake of the protests. The police, however, stopped and persuaded them to return.
In Purulia district, the police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse protestors who had blocked the Barakar Road.
Protests were also reported from Howrah where youths tried to block the Howrah Bridge which connects it with Kolkata.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
