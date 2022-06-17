‘Agnipath’ protests reach West Bengal; Kolkata, Siliguri, Purulia report unrest

The wave of protests against the Centre’s new tri-service recruitment scheme – ‘Agnipath’ – on Friday reached West Bengal when aspiring youths took out rallies and blocked trains in multiple areas. There were, however, no reports of any violent incidents such as stone-pelting or arson, the police said.

At Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, protestors blocked railway tracks for more than an hour. Some youths also staged protests outside the house of Union minister of state for ports and shipping Shantanu Thakur in Thakurnagar.

“Railway lines were blocked from around 8 am till 9:15 am. Services were disrupted in Sealdah Bongaon section,” said a spokesperson of the Eastern Railway.

In north Bengal’s Siliguri, the second most important city in the state after Kolkata, a few hundred youths from adjoining districts brought out a rally at the Venus crossing in the heart of the city.

They first assembled at Salugara and started marching towards Sevoke Road. Tyres were set on fire in the middle of the roads. The police, however, intervened to disperse the protestors. None were arrested.

“We demand that the army should recruit us following old norms. We would serve the nation for four years under the new recruitment scheme. Then what? There is no guarantee of a permanent career under the new scheme,” said Sujoy Dhar, a protestor in Siliguri.

A section of protestors attempted to enter the New Jalpaiguri station near Siliguri, a sight quite common in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana in the wake of the protests. The police, however, stopped and persuaded them to return.

In Purulia district, the police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse protestors who had blocked the Barakar Road.

Protests were also reported from Howrah where youths tried to block the Howrah Bridge which connects it with Kolkata.