Agni-V can now strike targets beyond 7,000 km if India wants; 20% weight reduced: Report

Agni-V which was successfully tested on December 15 from Odisha can go beyond 7,000 km, as its weight has been reduced by 20%, an ANI report said citing defence sources. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has been able to reduce the weight of the Agni-V missile by replacing the steel content with composite materials, the report said adding that the government wants the missile can go beyond 7,000 km. Read: Has the range of Agni V missile been increased?

Agni-3 weighs around 40 tonnes and can strike targets at 3,000 km while the Agni-4 weighs more than 20 tonnes and can cover a much longer range. "The extended range of the missile which is part of the Strategic Forces Command will give a variety of options to the planners during times of conflict," the report said.

Thursday's test of Agni-V was at its full range of 5,400 km. The decision to test the missile for its new maximum possible range will have to be taken by the government, it said.

The test of Agni-V came amid an escalation of the border row with China in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

The last Agni test fire was conducted in October.

Agni V uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine and is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy, the defence ministry said in a statement. The successful test of Agni-V is in line with India's stated policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use', it had said.

