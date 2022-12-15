Amid border tensions with China, India successfully tests Agni V missile

India on Thursday successfully conducted night trials of nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni V, which is capable of hitting targets beyond 5,000 kilometres with very high level of accuracy.

The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile that are now lighter than before, news agency ANI reported citing defence sources.

This was the latest test in the Agni missile series, and defence sources added that the trial has proved the ability to augment the range of the Agni V missile.

The test trials come amid recent border tensions with China, wherein Indian troops clashed with Chinese counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh.

The missile test firing was conducted at around 5.30pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast.

Things to know about India's test fires of missiles:

The existing variant of Agni IV is capable of hitting targets at a range of 4,000km, while Agni III can hit 3,000km and Agni II can fly up to 2,000km. The night trials of Agni IV ballistic missile were carried out in June this year in a boost to India's military capabilities. In May, India test fired the extended range version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30MKI aircraft. A month before, an anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command. The defence ministry said that the successful test of Agni V is in line with the country's state policy to have “credible minimum deterrence” that underlines the commitment to “No First Use”. India had launched the last Agni V test last year in October.

(With HT bureau, and ANI, PTI inputs)

