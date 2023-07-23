Agra woman pours petrol on husband, burns him alive as he tries taking her back to his home

The Agra police have registered a case against a woman for reportedly pouring petrol on her husband and burning him alive. The incident occurred in the Tevari Bagia area of the Trans-Yamuna Colony in Agra. The man reportedly visited his in-laws' house with the intention of taking his wife back home when the latter poured petrol on him. The victim's brother filed a police complaint with regard to the matter.

Man burned alive in Agra

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raj Kumar Goswami, the Sub-Inspector in charge at Tans Yamuna colony police station said, “The husband having burn injuries was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for better treatment but died on Sunday afternoon in Delhi. The case was earlier registered under section 307 (attempt to murder), it will now be amended and necessary action will follow.”

According to the complaint filed by the victim's brother, Dharmendra and his wife Preeti tied the knot on November 8, 2019. Preeti and her family's behaviour was strange since the beginning of the marriage. Preeti used to spend most of her time at her parents' home. The former went back to her home approximately three months ago and Dharmendra wanted to bring her back.

But unfortunately, when he went to take her back, Preeti, her mother Shilpa and brother Ajay poured petrol on him and tried to set the house on fire. Hearing his screams, the neighbors came to his aid and rushed him to a hospital for medical assistance.

