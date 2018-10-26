Ahead of assembly polls, jolt to Congress, BJP as leaders switch sides in Rajasthan

In the run-up to the assembly polls in Rajasthan, leaders have begun party hopping. The Congress district president of Dholpur joined the BJP on Thursday while the BJP’s Jaipur district president switched to the Opposition party.

Ashok Sharma, the son of senior Congress leader Banwarilal Sharma, joined the BJP in the presence of MPs Dushyant Singh and Arjum Ram Meghwal, and ministers Rajendra Rathore and Gulab Chand Kataria at the ruling party office here.

In Sikar, four BJP leaders, including the sister of cooperatives minister Ajay Kilak, joined the Congress in presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Talking to the media, Ashok Sharma said he joined the BJP to work for development of Dholpur. He said he was impressed with the work done by chief minister Vasundhara Raje and thanked her for solving the drinking water problem in Dholpur.

Ashok said his father was a senior Congress leader and five-time MLA but was not given a place in the AICC.

“I have worked for 28 years in the Congress. Now I will work as an ordinary worker in the BJP,” he said, adding the Congress has double standards due to which the party workers are unhappy.

Rathore said Ashok’s entry would strengthen the BJP in the eastern Rajasthan. He said Sharma has joined the BJP “without any precondition”. “This is just the trailer. The film is yet to be screened. Wait and watch who else will join the BJP. The Congress is a divided house and there is a long line of those who want to join the BJP,” said Rathore.

In Sikar, BJP zila pramukh of Jaipur Mool Chand Meena, ex-zila pramukh (Nagaur) Bindu Choudhary, the sister of minister Ajay Singh Kilak, ex- MLA Narayan Ram Beda, and Jat leader Vijay Poonia, whose wife Usha Poonia was tourism minister in previous Raje government, joined the Congress. Zamindara Party leader Shimla Nayak, who contested the 2013 polls from Anoopgarh, also joined the party.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 15:16 IST