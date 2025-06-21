Ahead of Bihar polls, CM Nitish Kumar makes big announcement on pension

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday declared a major hike in monthly pensions under the Social Security Pension Scheme in a big pre-poll announcement. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing during a public meeting at Siwan, Bihar, India, Friday,20. 2025(HT Photo)

“All the elderly, disabled, and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs1,100 instead of ₹400 every month,” Nitish Kumar posted on X.

He said the revised amount will be credited from July, with disbursals to be ensured by the 10th of each month. The move is set to benefit over 1.09 crore people across the state. Calling the elderly “a precious part of society,” Kumar added, “It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all the beneficiaries on the 10th of the month.”

The Bihar CM further said, “The elderly are a precious part of society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction.”

The announcement comes in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections slated for later this year, with the ruling Janata Dal (United) and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aiming to strengthen their electoral footing against the opposition bloc led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Siwan on Thursday, making it his fifth visit to Bihar in 2025, in a bid to woo the state's voters.

Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects worth more than ₹5,200 crore in Bihar’s Siwan district, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

“The launching pad required for Bihar’s rapid progress has already been prepared through the efforts of Nitish Kumar,” PM Modi said, stressing that the BJP, together with the alliance, will restore the state’s ancient glory and transform Bihar into a powerful engine of a developed India.”

Tejashwi Yadav calls PM Modi a ‘pickpocket’

A political row broke out in Bihar on Friday after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Modi, calling him a "pickpocket" and accusing the NDA of misusing public resources to mobilise crowds for his rallies.

Yadav's remarks came shortly after Modi visited Siwan to unveil several development projects. “We do not want a prime minister who is a pickpocket ('pocketmaar'),” news agency PTI quoted Yadav at a press conference.

“The NDA parties misuse government machinery and public funds to stage a crowd... This is simple pickpocketing. We neither want a pickpocket PM nor a chief minister who is not in his senses,” he added.

The comments triggered strong reactions from the ruling alliance in the state, with deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary comparing Yadav’s remarks to a film dialogue: “Such statements of Tejashwi Yadav show his level. Just like Amitabh Bachchan had 'Mera Baap Chor Hai' (my father is a thief) written on his hand in a Hindi movie, something similar is happening with Tejashwi.”

“He is also the son of a convicted individual,” he remarked, referring to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s father and former chief minister Lalu Prasad’s conviction in the fodder scam cases.

Several NDA leaders condemned Yadav’s language, accusing him of lowering political discourse.