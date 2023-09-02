Ahead of Chhattisgarh polls, Amit Shah releases 'Arop Patra' against Baghel govt; accuses it of corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released an "Arop Patra" (chargesheet) against the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of indulging in scams and loot, and committing atrocities against the people of the state, where elections are due by the year-end. He also accused Chief Minister Baghel of making Chhattisgarh an "ATM of Gandhi Parivar", and claimed that his government has broken "all records of corruption".

Amit Shah (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister charged the Congress government of not preventing religious conversions in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh for its vote bank politics. Shah listed out alleged scams related to coal, liquor, online betting being probed by central agencies in the state, and asserted that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can save Chhattisgarh from the Congress' scams, atrocities and misrule.

Referring to the money laundering case related to an alleged illegal betting app 'Mahadev Online Book', he said whether people of Chhattisgarh want the Baghel government that is pushing youth to online betting or the BJP government does the work of development of youths. "People of Chhattisgarh have to decide whether they want the Bhupesh Baghel government, which has committed corruption to the tune of thousands of crore or BJP government that paves the way for development," he said. "People have to decide whether they want the Baghel government that talks about protecting the rights of tribals even as religious conversions flourish under it or the BJP government which protects and preserve tribals and their culture," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah alleged that the Baghel-led government has broken all records of corruption and said If BJP is elected to power, those who indulged in graft will be hung upside down and will be brought in order. The senior BJP leader expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will be elected to power again, and said the BJP will form a government with full majority in Chhattisgarh prior to that. "I promise to the people of Chhattisgarh that if BJP is elected to power, every house will have access to clean water supply within two years," he said. Shah also expressed happiness over the successful launch of the Aditya L-1 mission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON