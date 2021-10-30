Ahead of Diwali, these states have put a ban on firecrackers in view of Covid-19

As Diwali is only a few days away, several state governments across the country have imposed guidelines and curbs pertaining to manufacture, sale and burning of firecrackers for the festival. In a latest update, Karnataka government has given nod to selling green crackers at designated places outside residential areas in the state between November 1 and 10, according to news agency ANI. “Six-meter distance between shops [is] a must,” the ANI report added, citing the government.

A host of states and Union territories, including Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab have put restrictions on firecrackers ahead of Diwali this year. Referring to this, the Supreme Court said that the prohibition is not aimed to target any particular community or festival but to safeguard the right to life of the citizens of the country. “We are not against any particular community. We are not against any particular festival or celebration. But we cannot permit anyone to play with the right to life of others in the guise of celebration. We want to send [a] strong message that we are here for the protection of fundamental rights of the citizens,” justice AS Bopanna said.

The court also cautioned against any violation of the firecracker ban, saying that chief secretaries of states and UTs, police superintendents, police district superintendents, and station house officers will be personally held accountable for the same.

However, the apex court clarified that there will be no blanket ban on firecrackers because green crackers will be allowed. It said that only those containing Barium salts will be prohibited.

Here’s a list of all states and UTs that have imposed ban on firecrackers for Diwali:

1. Delhi

Last month, the AAP-led government in the national capital declared a blanket ban on the sale, use and storage of firecrackers in the city. In a series of tweets, chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that the decision was made in view of the deteriorating air quality level of the city.

2. Punjab

On Tuesday, the state government announced that people will only be allowed to burn green crackers on Diwali for two hours (between 8 and 10pm) across the state. Similar relaxation has been given for Gurupurab on November 19 with the timings being from 4 to 5am, and 9 to 10pm.

3. Maharashtra

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has although not put a ban on firecrackers, it has asked the citizens of the state to keep away from it and instead light lamps during the upcoming Diwali celebrations in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

3. Rajasthan

Congress’ Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has allowed the sale and use of only “green crackers” in the state. Furthermore, the crackers can be burst between 8pm and 10pm during Diwali and Gurupurab, between 6am and 8am on Chhat Puja, and from 11.55pm to 12.30am on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Use and sale of any other form of firecracker will be prohibited across the northern state.

4. Haryana

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in September issued a directive banning the sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital region (NCR) on the basis of an advisory by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Complete ban has been ordered in regions where the air quality falls under ‘poor’ or ‘more than poor’ category.

6. Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath-led government has like many states allowed the use of green crackers during Diwali but not more than two hours in areas where air quality falls in the ‘moderate’ or better category.

5. Odisha

In a bid to protect the health of the people of the state and to check the spread of Covid-19 infection, the state government had last month ordered a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during the ongoing festive season.

6. West Bengal

On Wednesday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee-led state government imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali and Kali Puja across the state. However, it has permitted bursting of green crackers for nearly two hours during Kali Puja/Diwali and Chhath Puja, and for about 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

7. Assam

Assam government has also imposed a ban on firecrackers during Diwali, and has only permitted bursting green crackers for two hours between 8pm and 10pm.