Mumbai's Special NIA court is set to pronounce the verdict on the 17-year-old Malegaon blast case today, on July 31. Ahead of the verdict, one of the 7 accused, Retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, said that the entire case was "fabricated" and witnesses were intimidated during the investigation. Ramesh Upadhay one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case outside Mumbai Session Court as a special court in Mumbai will deliver its much-awaited verdict on Thursday in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Judge AK Lahoti heard the final arguments in the case and is set to pronounce the verdict. The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011 from the Maharashtra ATS. All of the accused are currently out on bail.

Retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay told ANI on Thursday that the case was "fabricated," and witnesses were intimidated during the investigation.

"All the accused will be acquitted because the entire case is false, fabricated. By intimidating witnesses, the ATS created this story. The NIA's investigation proved that their officer had planted RDX... I am a retired army officer, and Purohit is also a serving army officer. We have no motive to commit any crime in our country," the accused told ANI.

Former MP Sadhvi Pragya's counsel, JP Mishra, who has been involved in the case since 2012, mentioned on Tuesday that NIA had earlier highlighted the shortcomings of the investigation done by the Maharashtra ATS.

"On the orders of the then government, the ATS planted evidence against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and the other accused, because they couldn't find any evidence. They planted evidence to prove their propaganda of 'saffron terror'," the advocate said.

Meanwhile, another accused, Sameer Kulkarni, welcomed the day of the judgment, saying, "The day we have been waiting for so long is finally here."

Proclaiming his innocence, he told ANI on Thursday that the truth will be revealed in the upcoming judgement.

"The day we have been waiting for so long is finally here. From day one, the UPA government and the investigating agency knew that we were innocent. Now, everyone will know the truth. After following the entire legal process, the court is going to pronounce the verdict, and I believe that verdict will be in favour of truth and justice," the accused said.

On September 29 2008, six people were killed and 101 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk. Originally, 11 people were accused in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against 7, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya.

The NIA court had reserved its judgment on April 19, with the verdict to be announced on July 31.