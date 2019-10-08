Ahead of Modi-Xi summit, TN declares Mamallapuram off-limits for tourists

india

Mamallapuram, the UNESCO heritage site, hosting the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, has been declared out of bounds for tourists till the high profile event is over.

With Modi and Xi scheduled to hold bilateral talks from October 11 to 13, the Archaeological Survey of India has put up a notice suspending entry of visitors and tourists citing security reasons for the summit.

With President Xi expected land at the Chennai at 1:20 pm, airport authorities have barred flights 10 minutes before and after his landing over the Chennai airspace, airport sources said. The state police had stepped up security at the airport complex, which has also been decorated with paintings highlighting Sino-Indian cultural exchanges down the ages.

After a reception at the airport, the Chinese President would proceed to the hotel at Guindy. In the evening he is scheduled to drive to Mamallapuram, about 55km away. On arrival at Mamallapuram, he and Modi will take stroll around the Five Rathas, Arjuna’s Penance and the iconic shore temple, where a cultural show has been organized by the state government.

The two leaders will meet for four times lasting about seven hours during the summit at the seafront resort.

The coastal town of Mamallapuram has been taken over by the police and security agencies. The local police have banned surfing and fishing in the sea along the Mamallapuram and Kovalam coast while patrolling has been intensified by the Coastal Security wing of the state police in coordination with the Coast Guard and Navy.

Currently, over 2000 police personnel have been tasked with the security in and around the heritage site and summit venue. The number would go up to 5000 during the diplomatic event, top police officials said.

Modi had flown to Wuhan in China for the first informal summit with Xi in April 2018.

Meanwhile, opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Tuesday welcomed the upcoming visit of Chinese President for the bilateral annual informal summit with Prime Minister Modi, terming it as a matter of pride for the state.

“China has had a long cultural and trade relations with ancient Tamil Nadu, especially with the Pallava empire. That President Xi is holding the bilateral talks at Mamallapuram, the once thriving port town, housing exquisitely carved stone sculptures and temples, doubles our happiness,” Stalin said in a statement.

Recalling that the Chinese revolution led by Mao Zedong resulted in the establishment of the Peoples Republic of China, he said it was one of the most important events altering the course of history because formed the bedrock for the sociopolitical changes in many countries.

“Mao’s slogan: ‘Let a hundred flowers bloom’ holds out a great lesson for mankind,” said the DMK president who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

“In the same year when the Chinese revolution took place, Tamil Nadu witnessed the founding of the DMK in 1949 with the same ideals of establishing social justice,” Stalin said.

