Ahead of polls, Kejriwal releases AAP’s 13-point agenda for Goa

PANAJI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday unveiled a 13-point agenda for Goa, which promises free electricity of up to 300 units, resumption of mining activities, jobs for all and allowance for the unemployed, if his party is voted to power in the state, which goes to assembly elections on February 14.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the coastal state, said that with his promises of free and uninterrupted electricity, free water and unemployment, each family in Goa will be able to save ₹10 lakh during the five-year tenure of his party’s government if elected to power.

“I have kept a comprehensive 13-point vision before the people of Goa. I hope that every Goan will want to change Goa,” Kejriwal said.

“After coming to power, AAP will provide government jobs on the basis of merit, and give unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month to until they get work,” he added.

The Delhi chief minister also said his party will be open to aligning with a non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance should the need arise after the assembly elections. “If Goa gives a mandate which makes coalition post-election necessary, then we can think of forming a coalition with a non-BJP party, only if there is a mandate like this. I hope the need for this will not arise,” Kejriwal said.

“We are innocent people. We do not understand jod tod ki rajniti (politics of coalitions). We are honest people. We know how to develop Goa,” he said.

Among the promises listed out by Kejriwal includes restarting mining within six months of coming to power.

“Many vested interests are there in the mining (industry). It cannot be that they (the ruling BJP) try but are unable to restart mining. Mining can restart. They do not want to start mining. Our intention is clean. Six months after the government is formed, we will start mining,” he announced.

Other promises in the party’s manifesto, which Kejriwal termed as the ‘Goa model’, include making education system of the state on par with Delhi, replicating the Mohalla clinic system in Goa and eradicating corruption.

The BJP said in response to Kejriwal, “He will make tall promises and refer to his Delhi model of Governance. However, repeated RTIs have shown how AAP has failed people of Delhi. A lot of political tourists are in Goa asking for one ‘Chance’. But people of Goa will not leave the future of their beloved state to chance. They will repose their trust in the only option that can provide stability & development.”

The AAP has decided to contest the upcoming elections to 40-member legislative assembly alone.