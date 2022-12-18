Ahead of Tripura poll, PM Modi launches projects worth 4,350 crore in Agartala

Months ahead of the assembly election in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over ₹4,350 crore in Agartala. Modi said the focus of the government is on all-round development of Tripura and the projects launched will give a fillip to the northeastern state's growth trajectory.

Addressing a public rally in Agartala, Modi said that cleanliness became a mass movement in the last five years and, as a result, Tripura emerged as the cleanest among small states of the country.

Modi launched the "Grih Pravesh" programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Rural - schemes.

“Over 2 lakh poor families are getting their own homes today and the majority of them are mothers and sisters of Tripura,” he said.

Thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on connectivity and infrastructure projects in the state, he said.

“The first choice of the tribal community is the BJP. In the recent Gujarat election, the BJP won 24 of the 27 seats reserved for tribal communities. We have given importance to issues related to the tribal community,” Modi said.

Modi said the government is dedicated towards the improvement of the lives of Janjatiya communities. The budget which used to be ₹21,000 crore is now ₹88,000 crore.

“In the last eight years, many national highways have been constructed in the northeast. Many rural areas are also connected by roads... Our double-engine government's focus is on improving physical, digital as well social infrastructure,” the PM said.

“I congratulate the people of Tripura for making Swachhta a mass movement. Due to this Tripura has emerged as the cleanest state in the category of smallest states. I congratulate Tripura on getting a new dental college today,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid foundation stones for various projects worth ₹2,450 crores in Shillong as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Both Meghalaya and Tripura will go to assembly elections early next year.

