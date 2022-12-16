Home / Education / News / PM Modi to inaugurate Tripura's first Dental College on Sunday

PM Modi to inaugurate Tripura's first Dental College on Sunday

Published on Dec 16, 2022 02:08 PM IST

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given permission to establish a Dental College in IGM hospital’s new building on Thursday based on the recommendations of Dental Council of India (DCI), Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

PM Modi to inaugurate Tripura's first Dental College on Sunday(ANI)
PTI | ByHT Education Desk, Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Tripura's first Dental College here on Sunday, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given permission to establish a Dental College in IGM hospital’s new building on Thursday based on the recommendations of Dental Council of India (DCI), Saha said at a press conference here on Thursday night.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on Sunday to address a rally, inaugurate some projects and interact with the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of the Central and state. During the visit the PM will also inaugurate the Dental College", the chief minister said.

Saha said a DCI team visited the proposed building for the Dental College on December 12 and 13 and inspected the facilities.

"They were impressed with the infrastructure at the proposed building and the proposal of setting up a Dental College was approved by the Executive Council of DCI on Thursday (December 15)", he said.

The chief minister, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said the Dental College will have 50 seats and will function under the Tripura Central University.

"Of the 50 seats, 15 per cent seats will be reserved for the central pool while 7/8 seats will go for northeastern states and the left-out seats will be reserved for the students of Tripura", he said.

Terming the setting up a Dental College as a dream project for the state, Saha said four-year BDS admission will be made on the basis of NEET and later it will be upgraded gradually. The academic session will start from September next year.

The chief minister also thanked the Prime Minister and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for giving permission to establish a Dental College in the state.

The northeastern state has a government-run Agartala Medical College (AGMC) and society-run Tripura Medical College and Teaching hospital.

