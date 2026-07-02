Ahmedabad JCP shoots history-sheeter in self-defence after knife attack

A history-sheeter from Ahmedabad’s Isanpur area with more than 30 criminal cases against him was shot in the leg by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal after he allegedly attacked senior police officers with a knife during interrogation on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. People with the accused in a hospital. (HT Photo)

Police said the accused, identified as Kaleem, was apprehended by the Crime Branch following specific intelligence that he was in possession of illegal weapons. Four weapons were allegedly recovered from him.

According to police, Kaleem turned violent during questioning and assaulted officers. He allegedly pulled out a concealed knife and attacked the Joint Commissioner of Police, causing a sharp-force injury.

Police said the officer fired his service weapon in self-defence during the ensuing scuffle, hitting the accused in the leg and neutralising the threat. Both the injured officer and the accused were taken for medical treatment.

Police said Kaleem has a criminal record of more than 30 serious offences. Further investigation is underway.