Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / One killed as balcony collapses during Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

One killed as balcony collapses during Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2023 06:57 PM IST

A police official said some of the injured people were standing on the balcony and watching the chariot procession while some were standing underneath.

A person was killed and five others were injured after a balcony of a dilapidated house on the route of the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra collapsed in Dariapur locality of Ahmedabad on Tuesday.Video shared by news agency PTI showed chaos on the streets following the balcony's collapse. Dariapur police station's inspector JS Chaudhary told PTI that some of the injured people were standing on the second-storey balcony and watching the chariot procession while some were standing underneath.

Police personnel standing at the spot where the balcony collapsed in Ahmedabad's Dariapur area. (Twitter/PTI)

A 36-year-old person named Mehul Panchal died during treatment while the condition of five others were stable.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ahmedabad lord jagannath
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP