One killed as balcony collapses during Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

A person was killed and five others were injured after a balcony of a dilapidated house on the route of the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra collapsed in Dariapur locality of Ahmedabad on Tuesday.Video shared by news agency PTI showed chaos on the streets following the balcony's collapse. Dariapur police station's inspector JS Chaudhary told PTI that some of the injured people were standing on the second-storey balcony and watching the chariot procession while some were standing underneath.

Police personnel standing at the spot where the balcony collapsed in Ahmedabad's Dariapur area. (Twitter/PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 36-year-old person named Mehul Panchal died during treatment while the condition of five others were stable.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON