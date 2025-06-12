Ahmedabad plane crash: Chaos in emergency wards at Civil Hospital, doctors say never seen such ‘mass casualties’

Chaos has ensued at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad after an Air India plane crash outside the city's airport perimeter, shortly after takeoff, on Thursday. The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner was flying from Ahmedabad to Gatwick. Doctors at the hospital said they had never seen such “mass casualties”. Following the crash, the situation at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital was reported to be critical.(PTI)

The flight, carrying 242 people – 232 passengers and 12 crew members – crashed about five minuted after lift-off from Runway 23 of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Flight operations at the airport, which had been stopped following the crash, have resumed.

Meanwhile, families of several passengers also gathered outside the hospital. "My sister was going to London. She had her flight around 1.10 pm, but the flight crashed," a relative of one of the passengers who was onboard the flight, said.

Air India, in a post on X, said that those injured in the crash were being taken to the nearest hospitals.

Air India flight crashed on medical college premises

The Air India flight crashed into the residential quarters of a medical college, outside the perimeter of the Ahmedabad airport. Five medical students died, whie several others were left injured after the plane crash into the hostel of the BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar. Four undergraduate students and a postgraduate resident are among those dead, an NDTV report said.

According to eyewitnesses, several people residing in the quarters suffered injuries in the accident, PTI reported. However, no official confirmation has been made on this yet. “It is a residential building, doctors live there,” an eyewitness told ANI.

There were several five-floor buildings in the premises, an eyewitness said, adding that people in these residential apartments, which caught fire due to the crash, had sustained injuries.