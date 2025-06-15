Ahmedabad plane crash victims' families demand 'full bodies' after 2 heads found in one body bag

As authorities begin to hand over the remains of the Ahmedabad plane crash victims, grieving families have reportedly called for the release of the full remaiins of bodies of the victims. Empty coffins brought at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, following the Air India plane crash(PTI)

A total of 270 bodies were brought to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad after the deadly Air India plane crash on Thursday. Of the 270 bodies, 241 were passengers and cabin crew on the London-bound flight. The remaining were killed when the plane crashed into a hostel of BJ Medical College.

Families of the plane crash victims have pled with authorities to release the full remains of their family members, as opposed to parts, according to a TOI report.

On Saturday, a man was seen pleading before the officials to hand over all the remains of his family members for the last rites, but he was told that this was an improbable task, the report said. “It was hard to convince him,” an official was quoted as saying.

Families of the crash victims continue to throng outside the Civil Hospital's mortuary as authorities carry out DNA tests.

DNA sampling underway

As per additional medical superintendent of BJ Medical College, Rajnish Patel, a total of 32 bodies have been recognised through the DNA sampling process and 12 bodies have been handed over to the families.

Of this, Patil added that eight bodies were handed over to the families as no DNA testing for required for indication.

However, as the process continues, it has drawn hurdles as well. As reported by TOI, in a peculiar case, a repeat DNA sampling will be done after a family member of a victim found two heads inside one body bag.

"This will require the DNA sampling process to be repeated as the parts belong to two victims and shouldn’t be in the same bag,” the report quoted a senior official at the Civil Hospital.

Air India crash marks first fatal crash for Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The Air India plane crash of Thursday marked the first fatal crash for a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. The plane, which was bound for London's Gatwick airport, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Vallabhbhai International Airport.

The Ahmedabad plane crash has also sparked a multi-national investigation into the incident with experts from US and UK flying in to assess the situation.

The flight, carrying 242 passengers and cabin crew, crashed into BJ Medical College's student hostel. Of the 242 people on board, a 40-year-old Indian-origin British national is the sole survivor of the plane crash.