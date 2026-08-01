Ahmedabad to receive CWG flag, Host Baton at Glasgow closing ceremony

At the closing ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland, on Sunday, Ahmedabad will receive the Commonwealth Games flag and the Host Baton in a ceremonial handover as host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

According to the release, the handover segment at the Glasgow closing ceremony will be presented in three acts. (PTI/Representative Image)

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The handover will mark the formal transition to Ahmedabad for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games as the sporting event completes 100 years, according to a Gujarat government press statement issued on Saturday. The Commonwealth Games were first held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

The release said Gujarat deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi is attending the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Alongside the cultural performances at the closing ceremony, Ahmedabad will be officially welcomed as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

According to Commonwealth Sport, the King’s Baton Relay is a long-standing tradition that celebrates unity and strengthens the bond among the diverse communities of Commonwealth nations. The relay for the 2030 Games will travel across all 74 Commonwealth nations and territories.

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{{^usCountry}} For the first time in the history of the Commonwealth Games, each nation and territory will receive its own baton, allowing it to be customised and decorated to reflect its unique culture, heritage and creativity. Each baton carries a portion of the message from His Majesty King Charles III, who places the first message in the relay. The baton is then carried by inspirational people whose contributions are creating a positive impact in society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the first time in the history of the Commonwealth Games, each nation and territory will receive its own baton, allowing it to be customised and decorated to reflect its unique culture, heritage and creativity. Each baton carries a portion of the message from His Majesty King Charles III, who places the first message in the relay. The baton is then carried by inspirational people whose contributions are creating a positive impact in society. {{/usCountry}}

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The King’s Baton Relay was first introduced at the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff. The baton stands about 470 mm tall, with each side measuring around 70 mm in width.

According to the release, the handover segment at the Glasgow closing ceremony will be presented in three acts.

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The opening act will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The second act will feature a classical Indian by sitar maestro Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma and Scottish piper Ross Ainslie. The final act of the handover ceremony will present a visual journey across India, with a special focus on Gujarat.

Glasgow 2026 chief marketing and ceremonies officer Louisa Mahon said that the handover is far more than a ceremonial tradition. She said that the event will bring together the spirit of two nations on a single stage through a unique fusion of Indian sitar and Scottish pipes, alongside a celebration of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. She added that audiences in Glasgow will also get their first glimpse of what awaits them at the Ahmedabad 2030 Commonwealth Games.

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Director of ceremonies for Glasgow 2026, Chanda Singh, said the handover ceremony has been designed to present an India that is confident while remaining deeply connected to its traditions. She said that Ahmedabad 2030 will mark the centenary of the Commonwealth Games, and that the ceremony in Glasgow will serve as the opening chapter of this historic journey.