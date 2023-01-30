Home / India News / Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility

Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility

india news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 10:00 AM IST

An Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Rajasthan's Udaipur due to low visibility at the destination airport, officials said on Monday.

Vistara Airlines (REUTERS File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Vistara Airlines (REUTERS File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ANI |

An Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Rajasthan's Udaipur due to low visibility, officials said on Monday. The flight is now scheduled to arrive in Udaipur at around 9.10 am, informed Vistara.

"Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am," Vistara said.

Also read: Passenger attempts to open emergency door of flight; booked

Earlier on January 19, a Vistara flight en route to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility. The flight landed at Kolkata Airport at 9.30 am on Thursday, informed the airlines on Twitter.

Flight UK543 scheduled to reach the Odisha capital from Mumbai, Maharashtra, was diverted to the West Bengal capital because of dense fog.

Also read: Full emergency at Kochi airport over suspected snag in flight from Sharjah

"Flight UK543 from Mumbai to Bhubaneshwar (BOM-BBI) has been diverted to Kolkata (CCU) due to low visibility at Bhubaneshwar airport and is expected to arrive in Kolkata at 09:30 hours. please stay tuned for further updates," tweeted Vistara airline's official Twitter handle.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vistara
vistara
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out