Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins in Maharashtra
Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur in Maharashtra. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Maharashtra and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More
The 2024 general elections have been a critical test for major political alliances, including the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and the INDIA bloc, which comprises Congress, NCP, and other regional parties. BJP candidate from Ahmednagar is Sujay Vikhe Patil. In Shirdi, the Shiv Sena has nominated Sadashiv Lokhande, who is contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, independent candidate Gangadhar Kadam and VBA candidate Utkarsha Rupwate. BJP leader Pankaja Munde and Bajrang Sonawane of the NCP (SP) will contest in Beed.
Osmanabad will witness a contest between former allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Sena (UBT) has fielded sitting MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar against Archana Patil, who is making her poll debut with the NCP. The BJP fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare, the Congress nominated Shivaji Kalge, and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) gave a ticket to Narsingrao Nivritti Udgirkar. A battle will take place between Congress MLA Praniti Shinde, daughter of ex-union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, and Ram Satpute of the BJP in Solapur.
Who are candidates from Beed and Solapur?
Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)
The Mahayuti includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The MVA constituents include the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). There are 1,121 candidates in the fray, including union ministers Nitin Gadkari (from Nagpur), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Narayan Rane (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Raosaheb Danve (Jalna), Bharti Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi).
Why result is crucial for Maharashtra?
The Lok Sabha elections results in Maharashtra are crucial for both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the western state sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh, which elects 80 MPs.
The counting of votes for 48 constituencies has begun in Maharashtra.
Voter turnout in Maharashtra
Maharashtra logged a voter turnout of 61.33 per cent in five phases from April 19 to May 20. A total of 5,70,06,778 voters out of 9,29,43,890 had exercised their franchise in five phases in the state.
BJP aims to win over 45 constituencies in Maharashtra
The BJP-led NDA has set the bar high this time with a target to win 45 plus constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has a total of 48 constituencies. The elections in 2024 were fought in a changed political landscape after splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively.
Look back at 2019 elections in Maharashtra
In 2019, the BJP won 23 seats while its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18. The then undivided NCP bagged four constituencies, whereas the Congress could win just one seat.
Devendra Fadnavis recently met Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday at the latter's residence in Mumbai's Dadar area on the eve of counting of Lok Sabha votes. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief had backed the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in the Lok Sabha polls.
Lok Sabha Results Update
Counting will begin at 8 am across the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The exercise would be held at 289 counting halls and 4,309 counting tables by 14,507 personnel.
The counting of votes will be held on Tuesday in 48 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra. The rival Shiv Sena and NCP factions, as well as the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, are jockeying for political supremacy.