Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins in Maharashtra

Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur in Maharashtra. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Maharashtra and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

The 2024 general elections have been a critical test for major political alliances, including the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and the INDIA bloc, which comprises Congress, NCP, and other regional parties. BJP candidate from Ahmednagar is Sujay Vikhe Patil. In Shirdi, the Shiv Sena has nominated Sadashiv Lokhande, who is contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, independent candidate Gangadhar Kadam and VBA candidate Utkarsha Rupwate. BJP leader Pankaja Munde and Bajrang Sonawane of the NCP (SP) will contest in Beed.

Osmanabad will witness a contest between former allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Sena (UBT) has fielded sitting MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar against Archana Patil, who is making her poll debut with the NCP. The BJP fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare, the Congress nominated Shivaji Kalge, and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) gave a ticket to Narsingrao Nivritti Udgirkar. A battle will take place between Congress MLA Praniti Shinde, daughter of ex-union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, and Ram Satpute of the BJP in Solapur.