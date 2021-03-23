Home / India News / AI Airbus pilots’ body writes to minister Puri for pay as per industry standards
india news

AI Airbus pilots’ body writes to minister Puri for pay as per industry standards

In its letter to minister Hardeep Puri, Indian Commercial Pilots Association said they faced the brunt of unjust pay cuts with unilateral reductions of around 58% from April 2020 and 55% from October 2020
By Neha LM Tripathi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri. (HT file photo)

Air India Airbus pilots’ union, Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), on Tuesday requested civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to intervene in the matter of their salary cuts and ask the national carrier to reinstate their allowances and pay them according to the industry standards.

The pilots said that they faced the brunt of unjust pay cuts of around 58% from April 2020 and 55% from October 2020. They asked the airline to pay them their full salary as they have been the first and constant ones to serve the nation throughout the pandemic when they operated repatriation flights during the peak of Covid-19.

“By taking away the fixed pay, which is the industry norm, pilots infected with this deadly virus could not operate flights and earn their rightful livelihood similar to other pilots. It is unfair to deny these pilots their monthly flying allowance despite them being available to the company and remaining unutilised due to varied reasons lain alongside the pandemic,” ICPA said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

6 states reported over 80% of India's daily Covid-19 cases: Govt

News updates from HT: UK, SA, Brazilian variants found in about 300 Covid sample

Supreme Court waives compound, penal interests on loans during moratorium

Supreme Court stays pleas on regulation of OTT platforms pending in high courts

Also Read | Address concerns on bookings, refunds: Country’s largest tourism body to Air India

The pilots also questioned the airline on amending international layover allowances to government rates instead of referring to the aviation industry standards for allowances. A member pilot said,“The international layover allowance should be paid at par with industry-standard or rather, the Ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) should treat us at par with other public sector undertakings while considering any pay cut from March 2020.”

The ICPA said that while the Indian aviation industry is set on the road to recovery, and all private airlines have scaled back the severity measures by a vast margin, denying wages and allowances to the pilots of Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air defies a rational justification.

The letter written to Puri read, “...We have long lost hope that our management will ever stand by us or fulfil its responsibilities to Air India and its pilots. We request you to kindly intervene to restore our rightful wages and allowances in line with current Industry practices and standards..”

Air India did not comment on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP