As the investigation into the Bangalore triple murder continues, the probe has revealed that the accused allegedly used an AI chatbot to plan the killings. The Bengaluru police have written to an AI tool company seeking access to the chat history of the accused.

Days after the murders, the deceased couple's elder daughter, Shwetha, and her live-in partner, Kenneth, were arrested separately from Puducherry. Police stated that the couple fled the scene and were taking shelter to evade arrest. (PTI/Representational)

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The probe further added that the accused the planned the murders for six months, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

On June 22, 52-year-old Somasundar, his wife, 48-year-old Muthulaxmi, and their 19-year-old daughter Supriya were found stabbed to death. Days after the murders, the deceased couple's elder daughter, Shwetha, and her live-in partner, Kenneth, were arrested separately in Puducherry.

Police stated that the couple fled the scene and were taking shelter to evade arrest.

As per cops, Shwetha had allegedly borrowed ₹50 lakh from her mother for Kenneth to start a cloud kitchen business. Over fear of repayment and no funds, the couple allegedly planned the murder.

Used AI chatbot to plan murder, say cops

As per police, Shweta and Kenneth consulted an AI chatbot at every step while planning the murder. From how to kill to how to dispose the bodies, the couple used a chatbot.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior police official told PTI that while the crime was committed by both, the planning was primarily done by Kenneth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police official told PTI that while the crime was committed by both, the planning was primarily done by Kenneth. {{/usCountry}}

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Questions and prompts were put in, seeking information on how to kill, dispose of bodies, removing bloodstains, and whether the furnace built by him for the planned cloud kitchen business could be repurposed to incinerate the bodies, a senior police officer said.

Accused was socially isolated

Cops and psychologists have also stated that the accused, Kenneth, was severely socially isolated. Police added that Shwetha financially supported him while he remained socially isolated from friends and family.

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Police added that Shweta also lost her job in the IT sector after allegedly being influenced by Kenneth.

(With agency inputs)