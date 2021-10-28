Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / 'AI Pe Charcha': Centre organises session to discuss AI-driven governance
india news

‘AI Pe Charcha’: Centre organises session to discuss AI-driven governance

The ‘AI for Data-Driven Governance’ session will involve experts speaking about leveraging AI for the public sector, defense and security, postal services, and future cities.
Discussions around artificial intelligence have recently started taking a significant role in cybersecurity policy talks in India. (File Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Centre is organising yet another session of ‘AI Pe Charcha’, a series of panel discussions involving industry leaders sharing their views and experiences around Artificial Intelligence (AI). This time, the theme will revolve around “AI for Data-Driven Governance”, according to an official release issued by the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY). The session aims to cover the importance of data-driven and AI-enabled governance along with practices best accepted globally.

An initiative of the ministry of electronics and information technology, the “AI Pe Charcha” session, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), involves various global and domestic leaders from the government and industry, researchers, and academicians sharing their views and experiences around artificial intelligence, its related case studies, the global best practices, breakthroughs in innovations, and the challenges faced in the field of AI.

The ‘AI for Data-Driven Governance’ session on Thursday will involve experts speaking about leveraging AI for the public sector, defense and security, postal services, and future cities. There will also be a presentation on important AI-driven solutions that have played a significant role during the difficult times of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to the official release, such initiatives by the Centre are a key step towards understanding and harnessing the power of evolving technologies and their policy implications.

Discussions around artificial intelligence have recently started taking a significant role in cybersecurity policy talks in India. It was reported by the Hindustan Times earlier that the National Security Council Secretariat, which works with the National Security Advisor in an advisory role to the Prime Minister on national security matters, is considering a standalone law for cybersecurity in India, and is also working on a strategy document that will consider both the domestic and international implications of such a policy.

The new policy is likely to focus on critical infrastructure and address India's position on artificial intelligence, data sharing, and data localisation, people familiar with the matter said.

