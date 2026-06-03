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AIADMK leader refutes Minister''s claim, says TN CM never sought to meet Palaniswami

AIADMK leader refutes Minister''s claim, says TN CM never sought to meet Palaniswami

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 04:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Hosur , AIADMK Deputy General Secretary K P Munusamy on Wednesday refuted Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar's claim that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay sought an appointment to meet party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and that the latter had declined.

AIADMK leader refutes Minister''s claim, says TN CM never sought to meet Palaniswami

At no point in time and under no circumstances did the chief minister or his official team seek an appointment with AIADMK general secretary, Munusamy told reporters here, responding to State Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar's recent claim that the Chief Minister's office had requested an appointment to meet Palaniswami but the latter had turned down the request.

Munusamy's clarification comes in the backdrop of a split and patch-up that occurred in the AIADMK over the issue of supporting the Vijay-led TVK government last month. The rebel MLAs led by S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam, both former state ministers, voted in favour of the TVK during the floor test in the Assembly on May 13. This led to AIADMK seeking disciplinary action under the anti-defection law against those MLAs who voted in favour of the Vijay-led government, defying the party's official position.

Vijay's meeting with rebel AIADMK leader Shanmugam, then, had irked the legislators supporting Palaniswami, which triggered the debates of horse trading.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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