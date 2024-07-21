AIADMK reacts to Udhayanidhi Stalin buzz: ‘His only qualification is…’

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has taken a swipe at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu over speculation that Udhayanidhi Stalin is likely to be made deputy chief minister of the state. Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Legislative Assembly.(PTI)

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying that his only qualification for the post is that he is the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He also claimed that Udhayanidhi Stalin was already a “de facto” chief minister of the state.

“The only qualification that Udhayanidhi has is that he is MK Stalin's son. He (Udhayanidhi) is the 'de facto' CM,” Jayakumar said, according to ANI.

"DMK has the right to decide who will be their CM and Deputy CM, but there are a lot of seniors in their party, so why can't MK Stalin appoint one of them? This is dynasty politics," Jayakumar added.

Speculations have been rife in political corridors that Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to be promoted to the post of deputy CM in the Tamil Nadu government.

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin played down reports of his possible elevation, saying that CM MK Stalin has to take a call on the issue.

He also asserted that all ministers in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government “are deputy chief ministers.”

"When media persons ask about the speculation about my elevation as deputy chief minister, I tell them that all the state ministers and office-bearers of the party and youth wing are functioning as deputies to the chief minister," he said.

The former actor-producer, the state's youth welfare and sports minister who joined his father's cabinet in December 2022, also said that his primary commitment remained as the party’s youth wing secretary.

“According to me, the youth wing secretary is my favourite (post),” Udhayanidhi, MLA from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency, stated.

He also exuded confidence that in the next Tamil Nadu assembly election, to be held in 2026, the DMK-led government will get re-elected.

“The 2026 election is our target…we should work and achieve a victory like in the previous election. Our leader, CM MK Stalin, will take charge again. It is the DMK alliance that will win the assembly election in 2026,” he asserted.