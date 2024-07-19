5 facts about Udhayanidhi Stalin who is likely to be Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or DMK government in Tamil Nadu is likely to elevate sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to deputy chief minister. DMK party cadres and leaders want the Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin's son to become the deputy chief minister, a move which will be a “huge advantage” for the party in the 2026 assembly elections, a senior party leader said told news agency PTI. Udhayanidhi won from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency during 2021 assembly elections.(PTI file photo)

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, however, made it clear that party president and CM Stalin will take the final call on the matter.

This move is similar to that of his father, MK Stalin, who became deputy chief minister after the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

DMK's youth wing leader and MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, Udhayanidhi, was sworn-in as a minister of the DMK cabinet in December 2022.

According to a senior DMK leader on Thursday, party cadres and leaders are read to “anoint” Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of MK Stalin as his father's deputy, keeping in mind 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is currently handling the state's youth welfare and sports development ministry and special programme implementation department and poverty alleviation programme and rural indebtedness ministry. He was appointed in his father's ministry in December 2022.

Here are five facts about Tamil Nadu's potential Deputy CM