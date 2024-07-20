‘All ministers in Tamil Nadu govt are deputy CMs’: Udhayanidhi Stalin

All ministers in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government are deputy chief ministers, party leader and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Saturday. Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks in the Legislative Assembly. (PTI Photo)

His statement came amid speculations that he is set to be promoted to the post of deputy CM in the Tamil Nadu government, headed by his father, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

“There are many news reports on the deputy CM elevation. I have told the press earlier as well that all ministers in our government are deputy CMs,” Udhayanidhi, 46, said at an event of the DMK youth wing, of which he is the secretary.

The former actor-producer, the state's youth welfare and sports minister who joined his father's cabinet in December 2022, also spoke about how the party's youth wing secretary was his ‘favourite’ post.

“According to me, the youth wing secretary is my favourite (post),” Udhayanidhi, MLA from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency, stated.

He also exuded confidence that in the next Tamil Nadu assembly election, to be held in 2026, the DMK-led government will get re-elected.

“The 2026 election is our target…we should work and achieve a victory like in the previous election. Our leader, CM MK Stalin, will take charge again. It is the DMK alliance that will win the assembly election in 2026,” he asserted.

Speaking further, Udhayanidhi called on party supporters and followers to become ‘more active’ on social media and keep up with its activities by reading daily newspapers.

‘Advantage DMK if Udhayanidhi elevated’

Remarks earlier this week by a senior DMK member fuelled speculations regarding Udhayanidhi's ‘promotion.’

“The chief minister has to decide on elevating his son as his deputy. This is our aspiration too. But it is ultimately the CM who as the party president should decide,” RS Bharathi, DMK's organising secretary, remarked, adding that Udhyanidhi's promotion would turn out to be a ‘huge advantage’ for the party in 2026.

(With ANI inputs)