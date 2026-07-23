AIADMK seeks Assembly speaker to take action against former MLAs under Anti-Defection Law

The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday stepped up pressure against former party legislators who switched allegiance to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), urging Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar to initiate action against them under the Anti-Defection Law.

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After meeting the Speaker at the Secretariat, AIADMK whip Agri S S Krishnamurthy said the party had submitted additional clarifications sought by the Speaker on an earlier complaint.

“On behalf of our party leader Edappadiyar (Edappadi K Palaniswami), we submitted a complaint to the Speaker and insisted that action should be taken against the former MLAs based on our complaint,” Krishnamurthy said.

He said the Speaker had sought certain information after receiving the AIADMK’s complaint.

“As per the instructions of Palaniswami, we personally handed over the necessary clarification letter. He (Speaker) assured us that action would be taken under the Anti-Defection Law very soon,” he said.

Four AIADMK MLAs — Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esaki Subaya (Ambasamudram) — resigned from the Assembly and formally joined the TVK on May 25, triggering a series of defections from the AIADMK.

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{{^usCountry}} Former AIADMK minister and Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar and Karur MLA M R Vijayabaskar were among the prominent leaders who joined the TVK on July 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former AIADMK minister and Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar and Karur MLA M R Vijayabaskar were among the prominent leaders who joined the TVK on July 2. {{/usCountry}}

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Asked what action could be taken against the former legislators after they had already resigned, former minister and AIADMK MLA Thalavai Sundaram said action under the Anti-Defection Law was still warranted.

“If someone violates the order of a party whip, action should be taken against them. That is the law,” Sundaram said.

He said the former MLAs had been elected on the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol and should explain the reasons for their resignations.

“A reason must be given for their resignation,” he said.

Sundaram alleged that the legislators defected because they wanted ministerial berths.

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“To put a full stop to MLAs leaving AIADMK, a petition was submitted to the Speaker to take action under the Anti-Defection Law,” he said.