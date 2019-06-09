AIADMK veteran demands overhaul in party leadership

Dissent seems to be brewing in the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with party veteran and former Madurai Mayor, V Rajan Chellappa, demanding a change in the leadership following the party’s rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The present dual leadership is not helping the party. Instead it is hindering speedy decision making on crucial issues. The need of the hour is a powerful single leadership, replacing the current dual one. The AIADMK General Council meeting should be convened without any further delay to elect a leader,” Chellappa said in Madurai on Saturday.

Reacting to his remarks, chief minister Palaniswami denied any factional feud in the AIADMK. He also debunked the claim that the party has become weak under the present leadership.

“There is no infighting in the party nor has it become weak. Neither there is any leadership crisis in the AIADMK since the cadre are the leaders. The fact that many party workers who had gone with the AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran are making a home coming in droves is enough proof that the party continues to be strong as it was,” he told reporters in Salem.

