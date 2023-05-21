AIIMS Delhi performs difficult laparoscopic surgery on three-month-old, sets global record

The Department of Paediatric Surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, achieved a groundbreaking milestone by performing Bilateral Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty on a three-month-old, setting a global record for the youngest patient to undergo this procedure.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)(HT File Photo)

In a lay person's terms, the baby had a congenital condition that obstructs the urinary tract and impairs urine flow from kidneys to the bladder. The doctors performed a rare, difficult laparoscopic surgery on the baby.

The successful surgery not only showcases AIIMS' commitment to cutting-edge paediatric surgical care but also highlights the institute's expertise in anaesthesia considerations, resulting in the child's discharge within just three days.

The laparoscopic pyeloplasty procedure is a minimally invasive surgical technique used to treat ureteropelvic junction obstruction (UPJO), a congenital condition that obstructs the urinary tract and impairs urine flow from the kidneys to the bladder.

The baby had an obstruction in both kidneys and required surgery. Under the leadership and guidance of the Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery and Dean, Prof M Bajpai, a renowned paediatric surgeon at AIIMS, the department has increasingly employed laparoscopic techniques to treat such conditions.

Traditionally, these surgeries were performed sequentially, requiring separate surgeries for each affected kidney.

The decision to operate on both kidneys using the laparoscopy approach was taken by the surgical team led by Dr Vishesh Jain to minimize invasiveness and maximize benefits.

Prior to the surgery, extensive planning was conducted to ensure optimal results.

Using a miniature camera inserted through the belly button improved cosmesis, while additional incisions were strategically placed to facilitate surgeries on both sides without sharing the same incisions.

During the two-hour operation, the surgical team meticulously reconstructed the obstructed ureteropelvic junction using microscopic sutures and fine instruments.

The use of magnified video-assisted technology provided enhanced visualization, allowing for precise navigation through the delicate anatomy of the three-month-old patient.

The successful completion of this advanced procedure on such a young child required careful considerations regarding anaesthesia.

The experienced anaesthesiologists at AIIMS developed a customized plan to ensure the child's safety and comfort throughout the surgery.

Within three days, the child was discharged, enabling a swift return to their family.

This accelerated recovery not only minimized disruptions to the family's daily life but also reduced the financial burden associated with extended and multiple hospital stays.

Dr Vishesh Jain expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, which was assessed through follow-up investigations conducted a few months after the surgery.

The cosmetic results were excellent, with barely visible scars observed at the six-month mark.

He emphasized the significance of this achievement and said, "Performing Bilateral Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty on a three-month-old child showcases the advancements in paediatric surgery. Our success demonstrates the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as AIIMS' commitment to providing cutting-edge care to patients of all ages."

In addition to the positive outcome for the infant, the laparoscopic approach eliminated the need for future surgeries. By addressing the UPJO condition at an early age, the child was spared potential complications and the requirement for additional interventions.

AIIMS' successful Bilateral Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty on the youngest patient in the world represents a significant milestone in the surgical management of infants.

This achievement sets a precedent for treatment options for such young patients globally.

Under the leadership of Prof M Bajpai (HOD, Paediatric Surgery and Dean) and Prof M Srinivas (Director), who is himself a paediatric surgeon, the Department of Paediatric Surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi, continues to push the boundaries of medical advancements.

