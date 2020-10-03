AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what

india

Ending months of speculation, the forensic team of AIIMS Delhi, which was looking into the autopsy report of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has now asserted that it was a suicide. “There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased,” Dr Gupta told ANI. The findings of the team led by Dr Sudhir Gupta have created a stir and evoked several reactions.

Anil Deshmukh: Maharashtra home minister, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh raised questions over the delay in the CBI probe. “The investigation carried out by Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh suicide case was done professionally & ethically. It has also been confirmed by the Hon’ble Supreme court & AIIMS report,” Deshmukh tweeted.

Sachin Sawant: Congress leader and Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant demanded an SIT probe into the conspiracy being hatched against the Maha Vikas Agadhi government. “After the confirmation of AIIMS panel , the Conspiracy of Modi govt to defame Maharashtra is exposed. We demand SIT probe to nab the mastermind of the Conspiracy,” he said.

Pratap Sarnaik: Shiv Sena spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik blamed the opposition for besmirching Mumbai Police. “With the AIIMS report, opposition parties have been exposed. Henceforth they should not drag Mumbai police into politics and let the cops do their job in a professional manner.”

Vikas Singh: The lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has called the report “inconclusive”. Since the team did not actually examine Sushant’s body but relied on photographs, the report could not be treated as conclusive. “AIIMS report is not conclusive and CBI in its charge sheet can still file a case of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput death case,” he said.

Satish Maneshinde: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde blamed media for speculation against Rhea Chakraborty. “I have seen the statement of the Doctors from AIIMS concerning SSR case. The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI, which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that Truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the Media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone. Satya Meva Jayte,” read his statement.

Kangana Ranaut: “Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape..is family complained to cops about the threat to his life way before he died, he wanted to live but quit films, he wanted to settle in Coorg but who blackmailed him? Who cornered him in a way that dying was easier than living? Morally and legally abetment of suicide is a murder,” the actor tweeted.

The actor was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai residence. The Mumbai Police called it a suicide after preliminary investigation. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now probing the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into a money-laundering angle and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating into a drug angle — both related to the case.