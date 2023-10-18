AIMIM leader moves court against Rahul Gandhi, opposes his pet's name ‘Noorie’

A leader belonging to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday moved a local court in Prayagraj against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for gifting a dog named ‘Noorie’ to his mother Sonia Gandhi. Mohammad Farhan said the dog's name has hurt his religious sentiments as the word ‘Noorie’ is specifically related to Islam and finds a mention in holy book Quran, PTI reported.

Rahul Gandhi now has a new dog, Noorie, whom he adopted for his mother Sonia Gandhi from a family in Goa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The office of judicial magistrate confirmed to the agency that Farhan has approached the court. The AIMIM leader's lawyer Mohammad Ali told PTI that they moved the court of Judicial Magisrate Aviral Singh on Monday seeking to lodge an FIR against Rahul Gandhi under IPC Section 295 A (hurting religious sentiments).

The lawyer said the AIMIM leader came to know about the dog's name from various newspapers, the Congress leader's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

According to Farhan, he had advised Gandhi through news channels and newspapers to change the dog's name and apologise publicly, but it had no effect on him.

The AIMIM leader's lawyer has said that the court summoned Farhan on November 8 to record his statement. After going through the complaint, the court can summon Rahul Gandhi, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Rahul Gandhi had shared a video of his Goa trip where he met a Goan family from whom he got the dog. He flew the canine to his home in New Delhi and surprised his mother with the gift.

“I'd like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family -- our li'l pup, Noorie. She flew in from Goa straight into our arms, and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty -- there is so much this beautiful animal can teach us!” Gandhi was heard saying in the video.(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail