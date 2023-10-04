Rahul Gandhi introduces new family member Noorie to world. It's a gift for Sonia
Rahul Gandhi got a pup for his mother Sonia Gandhi. Noorie flew with Rahul Gandhi from Goa to Delhi.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday introduced his new family member to social media on the occasion of World Animal Day. Her name is Noorie and it's a gift for her mother Sonia Gandhi, flown all the way from Goa. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Rahul Gandhi shared his recent Goa trip where he met a Goan family from whom he got Noorie. Then he flew her home in New Delhi and surprised Sonia Gandhi with the gift. On the way, he also took a metro ride, as seen in the video.
The Goa trip took place in August and it was reported that Rahul Gandhi got an exquisite breed of a Jack Russell Terrier. It was Rahul Gandhi's private visit to Goa-based dog breeders Sharvani Pitre and husband Stanley Braganca. They earlier told HT that they got a call from Rahul Gandhi's office inquiring about the availability of the Jack Russel Terriers.
On his metro ride, Rahul Gandhi interacted with a passenger who had a friend on a video call as well.
Then as Rahul Gandhi reached home, he took Noorie out and asked his mother Sonia Gandhi to have a look at the gift. Initially reluctant, Sonia Gandhi then came out and carried her on the lap as Rahul Gandhi informed her that she (Noorie) was on a 2-3 hour trip. "It's a she?" Sonia Gandhi asked. "She's so cute," Sonia Gandhi said and thanked Rahul for the gift.
Noorie then went on to meet Sonia Gandhi's other dog, played with a mobile phone back cover which was there on the bed.
- Topics
- Rahul Gandhi