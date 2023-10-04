Rahul Gandhi introduces new family member Noorie to world. It's a gift for Sonia

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday introduced his new family member to social media on the occasion of World Animal Day. Her name is Noorie and it's a gift for her mother Sonia Gandhi, flown all the way from Goa. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Rahul Gandhi shared his recent Goa trip where he met a Goan family from whom he got Noorie. Then he flew her home in New Delhi and surprised Sonia Gandhi with the gift. On the way, he also took a metro ride, as seen in the video. Rahul Gandhi now has a new dog, Noorie, whom he adopted for his mother Sonia Gandhi from a family in Goa.

The Goa trip took place in August and it was reported that Rahul Gandhi got an exquisite breed of a Jack Russell Terrier. It was Rahul Gandhi's private visit to Goa-based dog breeders Sharvani Pitre and husband Stanley Braganca. They earlier told HT that they got a call from Rahul Gandhi's office inquiring about the availability of the Jack Russel Terriers.

On his metro ride, Rahul Gandhi interacted with a passenger who had a friend on a video call as well.

Then as Rahul Gandhi reached home, he took Noorie out and asked his mother Sonia Gandhi to have a look at the gift. Initially reluctant, Sonia Gandhi then came out and carried her on the lap as Rahul Gandhi informed her that she (Noorie) was on a 2-3 hour trip. "It's a she?" Sonia Gandhi asked. "She's so cute," Sonia Gandhi said and thanked Rahul for the gift.

Noorie then went on to meet Sonia Gandhi's other dog, played with a mobile phone back cover which was there on the bed.

