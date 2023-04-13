Muslim personal law board president dies

President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi died in Lucknow on Thursday after suffering from a prolonged illness, people familiar with the matter said.

President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi died in Lucknow (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadvi died around 3.30 pm at Lucknow-based Islamic Educational Institute Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa), said one of the people quoted above. His farewell prayers will be held at 10 pm in Nadwa and the body will be laid to rest in Raebareli on Friday, said the people. He is survived by three daughters.

Nadvi had been brought to Lucknow from his ancestral home in Raebareli four days ago as he was suffering from pneumonia, said senior executive member of the board Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, as reported by news agency PTI.

Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation(IICF) chief trustee Zufar Faruqi and secretary Athar Husain in a joint statement expressed grief at the demise of Maulana Nadvi.

“Rector of Darul Uloom Nadwa,Lucknow, and AIMPLB president, Maulana Rabe has always worked for unity and peace among all sections of the society and as Islamic scholar he has (given) immense contribution as academician and writer.His loss is a loss for the country and the entire world and for people who champion for the cause of peace and compassion,” the IICF statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Offering condolences, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad said, “ The contribution of Maulana Nadvi cannot be forgotten in the history of India... he worked not only for the upliftment of Muslims but for all the sections of society.”

Nadvi has been the president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board for the last 21 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON