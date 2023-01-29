Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bird hits Air Asia's Lucknow-Kolkata flight, plane makes emergency landing

Published on Jan 29, 2023 02:40 PM IST

Air Asia's Lucknow-Kolkata flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being hit by a bird during the take-off.

ByPoulomi Ghosh

Air Asia's Lucknow-Kolkata flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being hit by a bird during the take-off. A video of passengers deboarding the plane has appeared on social media. “Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection,” an Air Asia spokesperson was quested as saying by news agency ANI.

The incident comes at a time the entire aviation industry is on the radar for several back-to-back questionable incidents, including that of unruly passengers and technical glitches.

Early this month, a Paris-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing at Delhi airport after developing a technical glitch.

While incidents of bird-hit, flight diversions because of bad weather are common, the aviation industry is dealing with the issue of managing unruly passengers.

In the latest incident of unruly passengers, an FIR has been registered against a passenger on a Mumbai-Nagpur IndiGo flight who tries to remove the cover of the emergency exit when the plane was approaching for landing.

